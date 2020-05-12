After learning that ZIP codes in Woodbridge and Dale City had the most cases of COVID-19 in the state, three supervisors representing eastern Prince William County are requesting increased outreach to vulnerable communities and more state resources in battling the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health began providing the ZIP code data May 8 after first resisting calls for information deeper than a county-level overview of cases.

The zip code data is based on where a person lives, not where they were tested or treated, with 679 cases in Woodbridge’s 22191 ZIP CODE and 609 cases in Dale City’s 22193, as of May 11.

In a letter to state health officials Monday, Prince William supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, called for more outreach, and testing sites.

They requested the state health department prioritize funding for personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for essential workers, including small businesses that have remained open and employees of ride sharing companies.

“Across the Commonwealth, the Route 1 corridor has seen the greatest impact in COVID-19 positive tests,” Franklin said. “My priority is to take care of our most vulnerable residents, including our service workers and at-risk populations.”

The supervisors also requested more outreach to vulnerable communities that includes information about risk factors for COVID-19 and information in multiple languages.

“We have seen the unwavering heroism of the essential workers who keep our county running every single day,” Angry said. “It is now our turn to take necessary steps to protect these crucial members of our community.”

The supervisors noted that the Prince William Health District found 47% of COVID-19 patients were African American. The county’s population is roughly 22% African American.

“To have 47% of positive tests come from our African American community is utterly unacceptable,” Bailey said in a news release. “It highlights the disproportionate socioeconomic impacts of this virus and shows this county needs to do more outreach to get our black and brown populations taken care of.”