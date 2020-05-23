Janet Kaplan has been suffering from headaches over the past week or so. A mother of two, she said that she was terrified she had COVID-19 and could spread it to her family, so she’s been largely keeping away from others until she could be tested.
Kaplan was among hundreds of local residents waiting Monday for free drive-through testing for the coronavirus at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge. The event was one of several free testing opportunities this week as the state has brought new resources to Prince William County, one of the areas hardest hit by the virus in the state.
When Kaplan saw that testing would be available to anyone, she immediately planned to go.
“I figured, ‘Why not?’ I’m tired of wondering if I have it, if I don’t,” Kaplan said. “If I can’t get a test today, I’ll come back tomorrow. Now I just want to know.”
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that state health officials would be hosting 44 large testing events in the next week that are expected to test 17,000 individuals.
On Monday afternoon, retiree Bernard Frasier said he’d been waiting over an hour and a half at an overflow parking lot. He was confident he didn’t have the virus, but hadn’t had any other chance to be tested.
“You got people waiting here hours, that’s not going to work,” Frasier said. “But I know I ain’t got it. I just want to make sure.”
State and local health officials held the testing in Woodbridge on Monday, along with similar events at Stonewall Jackson High School on Tuesday and in downtown Manassas from Wednesday through Friday of this week. One-time testing events were also hosted by Sentara in Dale City and Dumfries May 16.
Expanded testing is a key goal as communities across Northern Virginia look to begin reopening some businesses and easing restrictions on May 29. The state has struggled to increase testing since the pandemic began, with tests limited primarily to those showing symptoms or with significant underlying health conditions.
For example, the Prince William Health District reported 160 tests on April 8, a month after the first case was identified in the state — a Marine stationed at Quantico. Tests in the health district now range around 500 per day, and 18,386 tests have been conducted in total. The Prince William Health District consists of the county as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
The metric health officials are watching closely is the percent of positive tests, another data point that should go down with increased testing.
On April 18, the health district was seeing a positivity rate average over the prior seven days of 37.6% — meaning more than one out of every three people tested was positive. The county is at 27.3% as of Wednesday and has seen a decline each day for more than a week.
Statewide, the positivity rate is just under 15%, still higher than the 10% goal set by state health officials, who also want to conduct at least 10,000 tests a day.
At the Woodbridge testing site Monday, one of the volunteers filling out forms was Katelyn Page, Miss Virginia 2020. She said when she heard that people could volunteer for the project, she stepped up. “I love serving my state, and it’s my duty to serve.”
One woman seeking a test, who declined to give her name, said she was being tested because a co-worker had been diagnosed with the virus. She has a child with a chronic lung disease, and although she herself didn’t have any symptoms, she wanted to make sure she was OK.
“I hope and pray that I come back negative, for the sake of my child,” she said. “He’s just a little baby; he doesn’t understand why mommy doesn’t want to touch him too much.”
Tom Maloney said he wasn’t worried that he had the virus, but he figured he might as well get tested with it being available to anyone.
“I’m glad to see that — that myself and the population in general can get it,” Maloney said. “I’m pretty sure I’m all right.”
