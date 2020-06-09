A backlog of test results at the Virginia Department of Health has likely led to underreported numbers of negative COVID-19 tests in the state.
State health officials announced Monday that 13,000 test results backlogged at the health department will be added to data tables that are updated daily to reflect the number of COVID-19 tests and cases in the state.
Staff had prioritized positive test results, according to the statement, so the backlog largely includes negative test results.
A Richmond area lab had been submitting test results via fax, causing the health department to manually enter the data into the COVID-19 tables.
The lab has started filing electronically, but the change only alleviates half of the reporting backlog of test results at the health department, according to the statement.
HOSPITALIZATIONS DOWN
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped to a new low statewide Tuesday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said 1,169 people are being treated for the coronavirus at the state's hospitals — that's the lowest since at least April 6, the earliest that data is available.
The hospital association also reported that 155 people were being treated for COVID-19 on ventilators, also the lowest number since at least early April.
Virginia added 487 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, far below the rate the state has seen in recent weeks. Northern Virginia had 205 new cases.
The state reported 19 new deaths due to COVID-19, including five in Northern Virginia.
The state reported 7,425 diagnostic tests Tuesday, more than the 3,700 tests on Monday, but still below numbers we've seen in recent weeks.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 51,738. Northern Virginia accounts for 28,323 cases, or 54.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,496. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 801, and Fairfax County alone accounts for nearly 28% of the deaths, with 416.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Locality Data for Northern Virginia | JUNE 9
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,115
|212
|47
|Arlington
|2,265
|395
|122
|Fairfax
|12,695
|1,437
|416
|Fairfax City
|69
|7
|5
|Falls Church
|56
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|3,174
|185
|67
|Manassas
|1,254
|78
|11
|Manassas Park
|359
|37
|6
|Prince William
|6,336
|554
|119
|Totals
|28,323
|2916
|801
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|193
|23
|0
|Spotsylvania
|712
|50
|9
|Stafford
|824
|84
|5
|Fauquier
|365
|25
|6
|Totals
|2094
|182
|20
7-Day Positivity Rate | JUNE 9
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|8.5
|Down
|Arlington
|23
|8.4
|Stable
|Fairfax
|26.5
|14.3
|Down
|Loudoun
|20.2
|11.1
|Down
|Prince William
|28.5
|14
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|9.7
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|8.9
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 205 new cases, 5 new death
Statewide: 487 new cases, 19 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 7,260 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 28,323 cases, 801 deaths
Statewide: 51,738 cases, 1,496 deaths
Statewide Testing: 388,480 diagnostic tests (435,575 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 1,169 (down from 1,173 and lowest since at least April 6)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 311 (up from 308)
Patients Discharged: 6,677 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,236 (down from 1,437 the previous day)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 9
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 6
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 111,007 deaths, 1.96 million cases, 518,522 recovered
World: 407,067 deaths, 7.14 million cases, 3.31 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
