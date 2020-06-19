Two new cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 have been reported in Northern Virginia.
A child in the Prince William Health District has since recovered from their illness after a brief hospitalization in early May, according to a release Friday morning.
Alexandria Health District officials reported Thursday that a child in the city had been hospitalized in early June and is now recovering at home.
To protect privacy, no other patient information has been disclosed. Two previous cases of MIS-C have been reported in the state, both in the Fairfax Health District in early May.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs, the Prince William release noted. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.
Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided information and guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in Virginia in a May 15 Clinician Letter.
Health care providers should immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department “by the most rapid means,” said Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher
“Although we have entered Phase Two of reopening, everyone should still take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate,” she said.
Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.
Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.
