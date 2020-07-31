New cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia in the past seven days have more than doubled from the new cases seen six weeks ago.
The state added 984 cases Friday, bringing the 7-day total to 7,524, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's up from 6,931 last week and 3,582 reported the week of June 19.
Northern Virginia added 123 cases Friday, continuing a trend of a relatively low number compared to other parts of the state, particularly the eastern region that has faced a spike in cases in recent weeks.
Northern Virginia's 7-day total is at 1,400, up from 1,181 for the week of June 19.
The state also reported 33 new deaths Friday, the most deaths reported in a single day in more than two months. Five of those deaths were in Northern Virginia.
Overall, the state has reported 2,174 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,034, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 520, in Fairfax County.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 31
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,798
|269
|58
|Arlington
|2,897
|434
|136
|Fairfax
|15,616
|1,899
|520
|Fairfax City
|79
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|60
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|4,995
|335
|110
|Manassas
|1,604
|118
|20
|Manassas Park
|497
|50
|7
|Prince William
|8,838
|774
|170
|Totals
|37,384
|3,900
|1,034
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|348
|38
|2
|Spotsylvania
|1,305
|92
|33
|Stafford
|1,243
|116
|7
|Fauquier
|571
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,467
|280
|50
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 31
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.5
|Stable
|Arlington
|4
|Up
|Fairfax
|5.5
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.5
|Up
|Prince William
|8.4
|Up
|Rappahannock
|5.3
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.2
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 123 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide: 984 new cases, 33 new deaths (highest since May 28)
Statewide Testing: 15,745 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 37,384 cases, 1,034 deaths
Statewide: 89,888 cases, 2,174 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.10 million diagnostic tests (1.21 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,357 (up from 1,350 the previous day and most since June 2)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 284 (up from 276 the previous day and most since June 14)
Patients Discharged: 11,728 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 432 confirmed positive cases (up from 418 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 150,717 deaths, 4.42 million cases, 1.38 million recovered
World: 667,744 deaths, 17.05 million cases, 9.98 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
