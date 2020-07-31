COVID-19 New Cases in Virginia | July 31

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia in the past seven days have more than doubled from the new cases seen six weeks ago.

The state added 984 cases Friday, bringing the 7-day total to 7,524, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's up from 6,931 last week and 3,582 reported the week of June 19.

Northern Virginia added 123 cases Friday, continuing a trend of a relatively low number compared to other parts of the state, particularly the eastern region that has faced a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Northern Virginia's 7-day total is at 1,400, up from 1,181 for the week of June 19.

The state also reported 33 new deaths Friday, the most deaths reported in a single day in more than two months. Five of those deaths were in Northern Virginia.

Overall, the state has reported 2,174 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,034, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 520, in Fairfax County. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 31

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,798 269 58
Arlington 2,897 434 136
Fairfax 15,616 1,899 520
Fairfax City 79 11 7
Falls Church 60 10 6
Loudoun 4,995 335 110
Manassas 1,604 118 20
Manassas Park 497 50 7
Prince William 8,838 774 170
Totals 37,384 3,900 1,034
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 348 38 2
Spotsylvania 1,305 92 33
Stafford 1,243 116 7
Fauquier 571 34 8
Totals 3,467 280 50

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 31

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.5 Stable
Arlington 4 Up
Fairfax 5.5 Stable
Loudoun 5.5 Up
Prince William 8.4 Up
Rappahannock 5.3 Stable
Statewide 7.2 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 123 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide: 984 new cases, 33 new deaths (highest since May 28)

  • Statewide Testing: 15,745 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 37,384 cases, 1,034 deaths

  • Statewide: 89,888 cases, 2,174 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.10 million diagnostic tests (1.21 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,357 (up from 1,350 the previous day and most since June 2)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 284 (up from 276 the previous day and most since June 14)

  • Patients Discharged: 11,728 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 432 confirmed positive cases (up from 418 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 150,717 deaths, 4.42 million cases, 1.38 million recovered

  • World: 667,744 deaths, 17.05 million cases, 9.98 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

