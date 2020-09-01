Virginia added 1,021 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths Tuesday as the country's total number of cases climbed to more than 6 million.

The state has reported improving numbers in regards to hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. There are 1,039 people hospitalized, as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's the lowest number in seven weeks.

The state's total to 121,615 since the pandemic began, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 997 per day. The average was as low as 498 on June 21 and peaked at 1,198 on Aug. 8.

Northern Virginia added 220 new cases Tuesday and five new deaths. The region's seven-day average in new cases is at 243. That average was as low as 139 cases a day in mid-July.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state's response to the pandemic. Visit insidenova.com for updates.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 220 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 1,021 new cases, 32 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 12,077 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 44,941 cases, 1,110 deaths

Statewide: 121,615 cases, 2,612 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.59 million diagnostic tests (1.71 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,039 (down from 1,082 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 258 (up from 257 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 15,199 total

Nursing Home Patients: 460 confirmed positive cases (down from 497)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 183,602 deaths, 6.03 million cases, 2.18 million recovered

World: 851,154 deaths, 25.51 million cases, 16.85 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University