Virginia added 1,101 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the state total climbed to 103,622 cases since the pandemic began.
The state's 7-day average, seen as a better indicator of new cases, is at 1,108. The low was 498 on June 21.
Northern Virginia added 208 new cases Thursday. The 7-day average for the region is at 247. That low was 139 on July 12.
The state reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19, with two new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia currently has 269 patients hospitalized, up from a low of 183 in late July, but far less than the 818 patients recorded April 30.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 DATA BY LOCALITY | AUG. 13
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,020
|281
|60
|Arlington
|3,134
|437
|135
|Fairfax
|16,703
|1,955
|530
|Fairfax City
|92
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|63
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,403
|356
|115
|Manassas
|1,679
|124
|22
|Manassas Park
|520
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,686
|812
|178
|Totals
|40,300
|4,035
|1,060
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|421
|44
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,570
|99
|35
|Stafford
|1,446
|123
|10
|Fauquier
|624
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,061
|301
|58
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 13
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.9
|Stable
|Arlington
|4.3
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.1
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.6
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.6
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.2
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.3
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 208 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide: 1,101 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 18,500 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 40,300 cases, 1,060 deaths
Statewide: 103,622 cases, 2,363 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.30 million diagnostic tests (1.41 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,258 (down from 1,281 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 289 (down from 290 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 13,389 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 464 confirmed positive cases (up from 463)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 166,148 deaths, 5.2 million cases, 1.75 million recovered
World: 750,490 deaths, 20.67 million cases, 12.86 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
