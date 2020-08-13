New Cases of COVID-19 | Aug. 13

Virginia added 1,101 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the state total climbed to 103,622 cases since the pandemic began.

The state's 7-day average, seen as a better indicator of new cases, is at 1,108. The low was 498 on June 21.

Northern Virginia added 208 new cases Thursday. The 7-day average for the region is at 247. That low was 139 on July 12.

The state reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19, with two new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia currently has 269 patients hospitalized, up from a low of 183 in late July, but far less than the 818 patients recorded April 30.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 DATA BY LOCALITY | AUG. 13

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,020 281 60
Arlington 3,134 437 135
Fairfax 16,703 1,955 530
Fairfax City 92 11 7
Falls Church 63 9 6
Loudoun 5,403 356 115
Manassas 1,679 124 22
Manassas Park 520 50 7
Prince William 9,686 812 178
Totals 40,300 4,035 1,060
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 421 44 4
Spotsylvania 1,570 99 35
Stafford 1,446 123 10
Fauquier 624 35 9
Totals 4,061 301 58

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 13

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.9 Stable
Arlington 4.3 Stable
Fairfax 5.1 Stable
Loudoun 5.6 Stable
Prince William 8.6 Down
Rappahannock 7.2 Stable
Statewide 7.3 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 208 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,101 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 18,500 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 40,300 cases, 1,060 deaths

  • Statewide: 103,622 cases, 2,363 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.30 million diagnostic tests (1.41 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,258 (down from 1,281 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 289 (down from 290 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 13,389 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 464 confirmed positive cases (up from 463)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 166,148 deaths, 5.2 million cases, 1.75 million recovered

  • World: 750,490 deaths, 20.67 million cases, 12.86 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.