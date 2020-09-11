Total Cases of COVID-19 | Sept. 11

Virginia reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 259 new cases in Northern Virginia. 

Both numbers are higher than the average in recent days, but in line with the past several weeks, possibly suggesting a lag in testing and reporting following the Labor Day holiday.

The state's total number of cases is at 131,640, with 47,174 cases in Northern Virginia.

Health officials reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19, including one in Northern Virginia.

The state has 1,120 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, slightly higher than recent weeks, but lower than the nearly 1,300 patients a month ago. 

Northern Virginia reported 244 patients hospitalized, down from 271 a week ago.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 11

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,577 304 62
Arlington 3,700 481 144
Fairfax 19,359 2,100 567
Fairfax City 127 13 7
Falls Church 67 11 7
Loudoun 6,377 408 118
Manassas 1,850 127 24
Manassas Park 592 54 8
Prince William 11,525 880 191
Totals 47,174 4,378 1,128
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 508 49 4
Spotsylvania 1,973 128 39
Stafford 1,831 145 13
Fauquier 838 45 21
Totals 5,150 367 77

7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 11

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.5% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 4.2% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.8% / Aug. 6 6.1% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 7.9% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.9% / July 24 9.1% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 7.2% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 5.7% / June 23 7.5% Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 259 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 1,115 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 17,554 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 47,174 cases, 1,128 deaths

  • Statewide: 131,640 cases, 2,711 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.72 million diagnostic tests (1.86 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,120 (up from 1,096 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 249 (down from 255 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 16,061 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 624 confirmed positive cases (down from 633 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 191,802 deaths, 6.39 million cases, 2.4 million recovered

  • World: 910,157 deaths, 28.2 million cases, 19 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

