Virginia reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 259 new cases in Northern Virginia.
Both numbers are higher than the average in recent days, but in line with the past several weeks, possibly suggesting a lag in testing and reporting following the Labor Day holiday.
The state's total number of cases is at 131,640, with 47,174 cases in Northern Virginia.
Health officials reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19, including one in Northern Virginia.
The state has 1,120 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, slightly higher than recent weeks, but lower than the nearly 1,300 patients a month ago.
Northern Virginia reported 244 patients hospitalized, down from 271 a week ago.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 11
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,577
|304
|62
|Arlington
|3,700
|481
|144
|Fairfax
|19,359
|2,100
|567
|Fairfax City
|127
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|67
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,377
|408
|118
|Manassas
|1,850
|127
|24
|Manassas Park
|592
|54
|8
|Prince William
|11,525
|880
|191
|Totals
|47,174
|4,378
|1,128
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|508
|49
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,973
|128
|39
|Stafford
|1,831
|145
|13
|Fauquier
|838
|45
|21
|Totals
|5,150
|367
|77
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 11
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.5%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|4.2%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Aug. 6
|6.1%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|7.9%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.9% / July 24
|9.1%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|7.2%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|5.7% / June 23
|7.5%
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 259 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 1,115 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 17,554 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 47,174 cases, 1,128 deaths
Statewide: 131,640 cases, 2,711 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.72 million diagnostic tests (1.86 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,120 (up from 1,096 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 249 (down from 255 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 16,061 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 624 confirmed positive cases (down from 633 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 191,802 deaths, 6.39 million cases, 2.4 million recovered
World: 910,157 deaths, 28.2 million cases, 19 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
