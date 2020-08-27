Virginia added 1,121 new cases of COIVD-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 116,579.
The current 7-day average is at 957, higher than recent days, but still lower than it was earlier this month. Two weeks ago, the average was at 1,108. It hit a high of 1,198 on Aug. 8.
Northern Virginia reported 222 new cases Thursday. The region's 7-day average is 238, compared to 247 two weeks ago.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 2,527 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia.
Some of the data shared daily by the Virginia Department of Health was not available Thursday morning.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 27
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,333
|297
|61
|Arlington
|3,457
|454
|138
|Fairfax
|17,959
|2,030
|549
|Fairfax City
|109
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|5,825
|373
|117
|Manassas
|1,778
|126
|23
|Manassas Park
|555
|52
|7
|Prince William
|10,577
|846
|183
|Totals
|43,659
|4,202
|1,092
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|470
|47
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,759
|112
|38
|Stafford
|1,639
|135
|10
|Fauquier
|731
|36
|9
|Totals
|4,599
|330
|61
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
Numbers in italics have not been updated for Aug. 27
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 222 new cases, 0 new deaths
Statewide: 1,121 new cases, 12 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 18,659 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 43,659 cases, 1,092 deaths
Statewide: 116,579 cases, 2,527 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.52 million diagnostic tests (1.62 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,174 (up from 1,170 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 264 (down from 265 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 14,682 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 494 confirmed positive cases (down from 564)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 197,770 deaths, 5.82 million cases, 2.08 million recovered
World: 826,743 deaths, 24.21 million cases, 15.83 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
