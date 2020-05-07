There are now 1,613 Virginians being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's up from 1,594 reported Wednesday and it's a new high in hospitalizations.
The state has 21,570 cases of COVID-19, adding 1,314 cases over the past two days, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health on Thursday.
The average of those two days would suggest a decline in the number of new cases. While daily information has been provided since March, it was unavailable due to a technical issue Tuesday, according to the health department.
The state added 8,620 tests over the two-day period, down from the total number in recent days. Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 daily tests as one goal before reopening some businesses during the pandemic.
The state health department typically updates case numbers each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
The Virginia Department of Health has identified 20,537 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,033 have been identified as probable cases.
The state reported 56 new deaths in the last two days due to COVID-19, with 769 deaths since the pandemic began. More than half of the deaths, 452, have been linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Outbreaks in Northern Virginia health districts include 43 in Fairfax, 12 in Arlington and Loudoun, 10 in Alexandria and eight in Prince William. Seventy-two of those outbreaks have been at long-term care facilities.
There have been 377 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19.
The region, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 12,068.
CORONAVIRUS DATA BY CITY/COUNTY
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|1,060
|127
|29
|Arlington
|1,248
|222
|52
|Fairfax
|5,045
|832
|211
|Fairfax City
|35
|6
|3
|Falls Church
|36
|8
|4
|Loudoun
|1,043
|105
|26
|Manassas
|332
|38
|1
|Manassas Park
|106
|12
|2
|Prince William
|2,398
|247
|39
|Fredericksburg
|52
|10
|0
|Spotsylvania
|230
|27
|4
|Stafford
|334
|52
|2
|Fauquier
|149
|13
|4
|Totals
|12,068
|1699
|377
A total of 127,938 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began.
In its daily report, the hospital association said there are 1,094 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 1,079 the previous day, and another 519 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 515.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 371 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 203 are on ventilators.
The association said 2,825 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 264,000 deaths, including 73,431 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.77 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 1.23 million cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes that nearly 190,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.25 million have recovered worldwide. The university data notes 2,617 Virginians have recovered, but the state is not providing these numbers in its report.
Prince William County schools Superintendent Walts announced tentative plans for in-person high school graduation ceremonies that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events will be Aug. 3-13 at the schools — past events have typically been held at Jiffy Lube Live and EagleBank Arena.
Northern Virginia localities may be able to place additional restrictions on businesses as the state moves into the first phase of its reopening plan, expected to begin May 15, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.
COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities have contributed to more than half of the total coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, but health officials are still refusing to release the names of specific facilities affected by outbreaks.
That refusal has led to growing bipartisan frustration within the state legislature, including several Northern Virginia representatives, according to the Virginia Mercury.
