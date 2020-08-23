Virginia reported 24 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,467. Four new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia.
The region accounts for 43.8% of the state's deaths, but that percentage has dropped significantly since early June, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The region accounts for less than 30% of the state's population.
Nearly 75% of the deaths statewide have been age 70 or older. Twenty-five deaths have been those under 40 years old.
Northern Virginia added 260 cases Sunday, with a 7-day average of 239. The state added 894 cases with an average of 897.
The state reported 12,632 new diagnostic tests, lower than recent days, but the total number of tests has been climbing over the past two weeks.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 23
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,257
|292
|61
|Arlington
|3,383
|449
|137
|Fairfax
|17,647
|2,013
|542
|Fairfax City
|106
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|64
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|5,712
|366
|115
|Manassas
|1,754
|125
|23
|Manassas Park
|552
|52
|7
|Prince William
|10,341
|835
|183
|Totals
|42,816
|4,155
|1,082
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|451
|47
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,701
|108
|37
|Stafford
|1,589
|134
|10
|Fauquier
|717
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,458
|324
|60
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 23
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6.1
|Up
|Arlington
|5.1
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.6
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.6
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.4
|Stable
|Statewide
|6.5
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 260 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide: 894 new cases, 24 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 12,362 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 42,816 cases, 1,082 deaths
Statewide: 112,966 cases, 2,467 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.46 million diagnostic tests (1.58 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,155 (up from 1,154 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 251 (down from 254 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 14,443 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 547 confirmed positive cases (up from 544)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 176,371 deaths, 5.66 million cases, 1.98 million recovered
World: 805,186 deaths, 23.2 million cases, 14.95 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.