Virginia has added 389 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 6,889. Total deaths climbed to 208 in the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, up from 195 on Wednesday.

The number of new cases was up from 329 new cases reported Wednesday, but continued to suggest a leveling in the growth rate of new infections.

Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

There have been 68 deaths in the Northern Virginia region, up from 65 reported Wednesday, with 31 in the Fairfax Health District, 15 in Arlington, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun and four in Alexandria.

In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 3,308 cases, an increase of 157 from the day before, the state reported.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 1,375, up from 1,298

Prince William County: 582, up from 536

Arlington: 453, up from 420

Loudoun: 378, up from 364

Alexandria: 275, up from 254

Stafford: 120, up from 108

Spotsylvania: 62, up from 60

Manassas: 62, up from 53

Fauquier: 32, up from 29

Fredericksburg: unchanged at 15

Manassas Park: 16, up from 14

There have been 46,444 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 14.8% are positive.

The state has reported 112 outbreaks.

The state is not providing any more specific detail on the location of cases.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 800 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 802 Tuesday, and another 537 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 496 on Tuesday. There have been 951 hospital patients discharged after COVID-19 treatment.

The hospital association said 427 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 238 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is the lowest it has been since the hospital association began providing daily updates on April 6. State hospitals currently have 2,841 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 138,000 deaths, including nearly 31,000 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 40% of the U.S. deaths have been in New York state. More than 2 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 639,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 52,738 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 525,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all non-essential businesses to remain closed at least until May 8 in an effort to continue to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state.

State Republican leaders have urged the governor to start easing restrictions to businesses, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“Far too many of Virginia’s businesses simply will not survive an indefinite closure, endangering the jobs of thousands of Virginians and potentially further crippling our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said in a statement.

The City of Manassas is applying for grants to support downtown businesses, and Historic Manassas is hosting an online fundraiser to provide rent assistance for businesses.