Virginia added 467 new coronavirus cases in daily totals reported Friday morning, bringing the state total to 4,509.
Virginia health officials reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 121.
The Virginia Department of Health updates statewide totals each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies by 5 p.m. the previous day.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 2,047 cases, an increase of 221 from the day before, the state reported.
Deaths due to COVID-19 include 40 in the “Northern Health Planning Region,” which includes Washington suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties.
State and local health departments are no longer reporting details on individual deaths.
There have been 35,459 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 12.7% are positive.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 777, up from 690
Prince William County: 337, up from 299
Arlington: 312, up from 280
Loudoun: 274, up from 258
Alexandria: 174, up from 149
Stafford: 60, up from 54
Spotsylvania: 43, up from 36
Manassas: 29, up from 25
Fauquier: 23, up from 20
Fredericksburg: unchanged at 10
Manassas Park: 7, up from 5
Fairfax City: unchanged at 1
In a separate report it began releasing Monday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 717 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 669 Thursday, and another 521 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 627 Thursday.
The hospital association said 457 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 287 are on ventilators.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to over 97,000 deaths, including 16,686 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly a third of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 1.6 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 466,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 26,500 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 364,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.