Virginia added 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily report Monday morning.
The state now has 5,747 cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.
Officials reported 8 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 149.
Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies by 5 p.m. the previous day.
The daily total increased by 568 on Saturday and 197 on Sunday, meaning the state has added more than 1,200 cases since 5 p.m. Thursday.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 2,780 cases, an increase of 304 from the day before, the state reported.
There have been 49 in the region, with 31 in the Fairfax Health District, 11 in Arlington, nine in Prince William, five in Loudoun, two in Rappahannock and one in Alexandria.
There have been 41,401 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 13.8% are positive.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 1,164, up from 1,008
Prince William County: 434, up from 389
Arlington: 390, up from 366
Loudoun: 324, up from 309
Alexandria: 235, up from 198
Stafford: 87, up from 72
Spotsylvania: 51, up from 50
Manassas: 41, up from 34
Fauquier: 28, up from 25
Fredericksburg: 13, up from 12
Manassas Park: unchanged at 10
Falls Church: unchanged at 2
Fairfax City: unchanged at 1
In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 765 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 751 Sunday, and another 473 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 521 on Sunday.
The hospital association said 428 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 302 are on ventilators. The state has 2,833 ventilators available, according to the report.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 115,225 deaths, including 22,109 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About 30% of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. Nearly 1.86 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 558,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 41,800 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 440,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
