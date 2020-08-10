New Cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

After passing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Virginia health officials reported just 663 new cases Monday. 

That's the lowest number reported in a single day since July 9. The 7-day average is at 1,092 statewide. The average is seen as a more reliable number to estimate the rate of new cases due to potential delays in day-to-day reporting.

Northern Virginia added 160 cases Monday, bringing the 7-day average to 238. That's down from an average of 257 Sunday.

The state reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations statewide climbed to 1,251, with 250 hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 10

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,976 278 60
Arlington 3,091 437 135
Fairfax 16,445 1,939 529
Fairfax City 90 11 7
Falls Church 61 9 6
Loudoun 5,306 349 115
Manassas 1,662 123 22
Manassas Park 515 50 7
Prince William 9,516 802 176
Totals 39,662 3,998 1,057
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 406 46 4
Spotsylvania 1,499 95 35
Stafford 1,385 120 9
Fauquier 620 35 9
Totals 3,910 296 57

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 10

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.4 Stable
Arlington 4.2 Stable
Fairfax 5.1 Down
Loudoun 5.8 Up
Prince William 9 Stable
Rappahannock 6.8 Stable
Statewide 7.4 Stable

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.   

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 160 new cases, 0 new deaths

  • Statewide: 663 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide Testing: 17,266 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 39,662 cases, 1,057 deaths

  • Statewide: 100,749 cases, 2,327 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.25 million diagnostic tests (1.36 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1251 (up from 1,200 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 279 (up from 260 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 12,961 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 515 confirmed positive cases (up from 500)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 162,938 deaths, 5.04 million cases, 1.65 million recovered

  • World: 731,864 deaths, 19.89 million cases, 12.12 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

