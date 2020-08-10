After passing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Virginia health officials reported just 663 new cases Monday.
That's the lowest number reported in a single day since July 9. The 7-day average is at 1,092 statewide. The average is seen as a more reliable number to estimate the rate of new cases due to potential delays in day-to-day reporting.
Northern Virginia added 160 cases Monday, bringing the 7-day average to 238. That's down from an average of 257 Sunday.
The state reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.
Hospitalizations statewide climbed to 1,251, with 250 hospitalized in Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 10
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,976
|278
|60
|Arlington
|3,091
|437
|135
|Fairfax
|16,445
|1,939
|529
|Fairfax City
|90
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|61
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,306
|349
|115
|Manassas
|1,662
|123
|22
|Manassas Park
|515
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,516
|802
|176
|Totals
|39,662
|3,998
|1,057
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|406
|46
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,499
|95
|35
|Stafford
|1,385
|120
|9
|Fauquier
|620
|35
|9
|Totals
|3,910
|296
|57
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 10
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.4
|Stable
|Arlington
|4.2
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.1
|Down
|Loudoun
|5.8
|Up
|Prince William
|9
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|6.8
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.4
|Stable
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 160 new cases, 0 new deaths
Statewide: 663 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide Testing: 17,266 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 39,662 cases, 1,057 deaths
Statewide: 100,749 cases, 2,327 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.25 million diagnostic tests (1.36 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1251 (up from 1,200 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 279 (up from 260 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 12,961 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 515 confirmed positive cases (up from 500)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 162,938 deaths, 5.04 million cases, 1.65 million recovered
World: 731,864 deaths, 19.89 million cases, 12.12 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
