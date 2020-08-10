After passing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Virginia health officials reported just 663 new cases Monday.

That's the lowest number reported in a single day since July 9. The 7-day average is at 1,092 statewide. The average is seen as a more reliable number to estimate the rate of new cases due to potential delays in day-to-day reporting.

Northern Virginia added 160 cases Monday, bringing the 7-day average to 238. That's down from an average of 257 Sunday.

The state reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations statewide climbed to 1,251, with 250 hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 160 new cases, 0 new deaths

Statewide: 663 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide Testing: 17,266 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 39,662 cases, 1,057 deaths

Statewide: 100,749 cases, 2,327 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.25 million diagnostic tests (1.36 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1251 (up from 1,200 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 279 (up from 260 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 12,961 total

Nursing Home Patients: 515 confirmed positive cases (up from 500)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 162,938 deaths, 5.04 million cases, 1.65 million recovered

World: 731,864 deaths, 19.89 million cases, 12.12 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University