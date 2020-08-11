Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Virginia are being reported at rates not seen in more than two months.

On Thursday, the state's 7-day average for hospitalizations was at 1,289 — the first time Virginia has hit that number since June 6, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia currently has 257 patients hospitalized, up from a low of 183 in late July, but far less than the 818 patients recorded April 30.

The state added 996 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, the health department said, with 227 new cases in Northern Virginia.

The state reported 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia. The region has not reported a new death from COVID-19 since Friday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 227 new cases, 0 new deaths

Statewide: 996 new cases, 17 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 9,907 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 39,889 cases, 1,057 deaths

Statewide: 101,745 cases, 2,344 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.26 million diagnostic tests (1.37 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1293 (up from 1,251 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 280 (up from 279 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 13,152 total

Nursing Home Patients: 522 confirmed positive cases (up from 515)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 163,473 deaths, 5.09 million cases, 1.67 million recovered

World: 737,126 deaths, 20.11 million cases, 12.37 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University