New cases of COVID-19 ticked up in Northern Virginia and across the state Tuesday, with the Virginia Department of Health reporting 1,005 new cases. Northern Virginia added 236 cases.
The state's 7-day average is at 908, compared to 1,034 a month ago. Northern Virginia's average is at 244, compared to 179 a month ago.
Hospitalizations statewide climbed Tuesday, with 1,174 patients with COVID-19, but that number is still lower than recent weeks. Two weeks ago, hospitals were reporting 1,293 patients.
Northern Virginia hospitals reported 265 patients. Slightly more than the 257 patients were hospitalized two weeks ago.
Virginia reported 23 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,494. Five new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 25
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,309
|294
|61
|Arlington
|3,415
|452
|138
|Fairfax
|17,784
|2,012
|547
|Fairfax City
|106
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|5,769
|369
|115
|Manassas
|1,769
|126
|23
|Manassas Park
|554
|52
|7
|Prince William
|10,470
|839
|183
|Totals
|43,242
|4,168
|1,088
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|455
|47
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,730
|109
|37
|Stafford
|1,612
|135
|10
|Fauquier
|723
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,520
|326
|60
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 25
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6.1
|Up
|Arlington
|4.9
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.5
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.3
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.2
|Down
|Rappahannock
|6.8
|Down
|Statewide
|6.4
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 236 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide: 1,005 new cases, 23 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,897 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 43,242 cases, 1,088 deaths
Statewide: 114,635 cases, 2,494 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.49 million diagnostic tests (1.61 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,174 (up from 1,127 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 273 (up from 256 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 14,581 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 549 confirmed positive cases (down from 566)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 177,284 deaths, 5.66 million cases, 2.02 million recovered
World: 813,820 deaths, 23.67 million cases, 15.35 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.