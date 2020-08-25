New cases of COVID-19 ticked up in Northern Virginia and across the state Tuesday, with the Virginia Department of Health reporting 1,005 new cases. Northern Virginia added 236 cases.

The state's 7-day average is at 908, compared to 1,034 a month ago. Northern Virginia's average is at 244, compared to 179 a month ago.

Hospitalizations statewide climbed Tuesday, with 1,174 patients with COVID-19, but that number is still lower than recent weeks. Two weeks ago, hospitals were reporting 1,293 patients.

Northern Virginia hospitals reported 265 patients. Slightly more than the 257 patients were hospitalized two weeks ago.

Virginia reported 23 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,494. Five new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 236 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 1,005 new cases, 23 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 15,897 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 43,242 cases, 1,088 deaths

Statewide: 114,635 cases, 2,494 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.49 million diagnostic tests (1.61 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,174 (up from 1,127 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 273 (up from 256 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 14,581 total

Nursing Home Patients: 549 confirmed positive cases (down from 566)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 177,284 deaths, 5.66 million cases, 2.02 million recovered

World: 813,820 deaths, 23.67 million cases, 15.35 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University