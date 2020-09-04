Virginia added more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the latest sign of a slow increase after making some gains in recent weeks.
The state reported 1,111 new cases, bringing the seven-day average climbed to 1,027 — the highest it has been since Aug. 13, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Northern Virginia added 251 new cases Friday. The region's seven-day average is at 236, up from 187 on Aug. 6.
Data shows an improvement in the number of tests collected. The state added 15,255 on Friday, the highest daily humber since last Saturday.
The state reported 1,101 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 271 patients in Northern Virginia.
The state reported 10 new deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,662. There was one new death in Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 4
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,459
|302
|62
|Arlington
|3,605
|472
|142
|Fairfax
|18,740
|2,079
|562
|Fairfax City
|124
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,146
|394
|118
|Manassas
|1,826
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|572
|53
|7
|Prince William
|11,085
|865
|188
|Totals
|45,623
|4,317
|1,117
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|488
|47
|5
|Spotsylvania
|1,863
|125
|39
|Stafford
|1,752
|140
|12
|Fauquier
|792
|40
|9
|Totals
|4,895
|352
|65
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 4
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.3
|Stable
|Arlington
|5.3
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.7
|Stable
|Loudoun
|7.3
|Up
|Prince William
|8.8
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|7.6
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.8
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 251 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 1,111 new cases, 10 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,255 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 45,623 cases, 1,117 deaths
Statewide: 124,779 cases, 2,662 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.63 million diagnostic tests (1.76 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,101 (down from 1,130 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 244 (down from 257 the previous day and lowest since July 13)
Patients Discharged: 15,492 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 564 confirmed positive cases (up from 561 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 186,806 deaths, 6.15 million cases, 2.26 million recovered
World: 869,569 deaths, 26.33 million cases, 17.54 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
