Virginia added 1,615 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a second consecutive day with a record high in new cases after a surge in testing in the past week.

Northern Virginia reported 981 new cases, down slightly from 1,069 cases reported Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 39,342. The Northern Virginia localities account for 22,078, or 56.1%.

Northern Virginia reported 20 new deaths linked to COVID-19, compared to eight deaths across the rest of the state.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,236. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of the overall deaths at 658. The state's most populous locality, Fairfax County, has reported more than a quarter, 340.

Northern Virginia had 39 new hospitalizations, down slightly from 40 reported Monday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce the next steps for Northern Virginia’s reopening later Tuesday. Local leaders said Monday they are “making preparations” for reopening to begin Friday, May 29. More testing, fewer hospitalizations and lower test positivity rates are among the metrics Northam will evaluate in determining whether to allow the region to move into Phase One.

Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 19.3% in Arlington County to 22.4% in the Fairfax Health District. The numbers have been going down as testing has been expanded.

Statewide, 8,366 diagnostic test results were reported Tuesday, down from a record 14,621 Monday and 11,609 Sunday.

The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 14.1%. The state has reported 265,279 diagnostic test results in total and over 298,270 when including antibody tests.

As previously reported, two children in Fairfax County have been treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a health condition associated with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations statewide increased to 1,403, up from 1,376 on Monday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Hospitals have capacity for more than 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The association reported that 366 patients are in ICU, and 190 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. The association said 5,227 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The association also said 1,667 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at licensed nursing homes in the state. That is down from 1,730 reported Monday.

The information represents data reported voluntarily by 262 of the 287 licensed nursing homes in Virginia. Assisted living facilities are not included in the dashboard because they are licensed by the state Department of Social Services, not the health department.

Some of these facilities are continuing to struggle with a supply shortage — 13 nursing homes reported difficulty obtaining N95 masks and 16 reported difficulty obtaining isolation gowns.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 346,700 deaths, including 98,223 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 5.51 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.66 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 379,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 2.25 million have recovered worldwide.

Northam has suggested that he will make an announcement this afternoon on new rules for face coverings statewide.

“We’re working through the policy,” Northam said Friday. “It’s an equity issue — we want to make sure everyone has access to a mask. We also want to talk about how we enforce that.”