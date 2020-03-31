Virginia added 230 cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the state’s total to 1,250.
Deaths in the state due to the coronavirus are now at 27, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The number of Virginians hospitalized has reached 165.
New cases reported Tuesday include 26 in Loudoun, 20 in Fairfax County, 18 in Arlington, 15 in Prince William County, four in Alexandria and Stafford, and one in Fauquier, Manassas and Spotsylvania.
The state reported a total of 13,401 test results received from all reporting labs.
In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 244 in Fairfax County, 104 in Arlington, 94 in Prince William County, 87 in Loudoun, 30 in Alexandria, 24 in Stafford, eight in Manassas, seven in Fauquier and Spotsylvania, and one in Fairfax, Fredericksburg and Manassas Park.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 38,743 deaths, including 3,170 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 801,400 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 164,610 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes 5,945 have recovered in the U.S. and 172,657 have recovered worldwide.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a stay-at-home order in effect until June 10 unless rescinded or changed.
Residents are allowed to leave their homes to seek essential services such as medical attention, food and supplies, to care for family members, to work or to get fresh air and exercise.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of its own has contracted the coronavirus. The deputy, who serves in the field operations division, has mild allergy-like symptoms and is recovering at home.
The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office will quarantine new arrivals at its detention facility for two weeks, an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus among the incarcerees and staff.
Kenny Loveless, the vice president and minority owner of Tang’s Bridal and Alterations in Manassas, said his three remaining tailors and seamstresses were churning out between 100 and 150 protective masks per day, donating them for free to any first responders or health professionals who asked.
