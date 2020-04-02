An additional 222 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Virginia, bringing the total to 1,706 on Thursday. There are 786 cases in Northern Virginia, including Fauquier County and the Fredericksburg region.

There have been 41 fatalities statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health, up from 34 reported Wednesday. The total includes 15 deaths in Northern Virginia, including the first death reported in the Fredericksburg region, a man in his 60s. No other information was released.

The state is reporting 246 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

There have been 17,589 COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to Wednesday totals, include:

Fairfax County: 328, up from 288

Arlington County: 128, up from 119

Prince William County: 117, up from 106

Loudoun County: 121 up from 105

Alexandria: 33, up from 32

Stafford: 27, apparently down from 28

Manassas: 12, up from 9

Spotsylvania: 9, up from 8

Fauquier: 8, up from 7

Fredericksburg: 2, up from 1

Manassas Park: unchanged at 1

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 48,320 deaths, including 5,137 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 952,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 216,722 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes 8,672 have recovered in the U.S. and more than 200,000 have recovered worldwide.

Manassas resident Titou Phommachanh is expected to come home Thursday after he was hospitalized at Inova Fairfax Hospital on March 11 and diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 15.

Prince William County schools have ordered 15,500 laptops as teachers and administrators work to get virtual instruction online by May, hopefully with a device available for every student in need.

The $6.4 million cost includes the install of software on the devices, setting them up on PWCS accounts, inventory and delivery, division spokesperson Diana Gulotta told InsideNoVa.

For a second-straight week, the Salvation Army in Fairfax County is offering curbside groceries to those who need them, reports WTOP.