Virginia's coronavirus cases have reached 2,878 — nearing 3,000 total cases after just reaching 1,000 a week ago.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 1,273 cases, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
There have been 54 fatalities statewide. The total includes 18 deaths in the “Northern Health Planning Region” that includes Washington, D.C., suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties.
A second COVID-19 patient has died in the Fredericksburg region. The patient was a male resident in his 50s, according to a statement from the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The state is reporting 497 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. It is not clear how many of those patients have been released from hospitals, though.
There have been 24,521 COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 488, up from 426
Arlington: 203, up from 181
Prince William County: 193, up from 175
Loudoun: 188, up from 167
Alexandria: 93, up from 74
Stafford: 43, up from 41
Spotsylvania: 26, up from 24
Manassas: 17, up from 14
Fauquier: 11, up from 10
Fredericksburg: 7, unchanged
Manassas Park: 4, up from 2
The totals are not an accurate representation of the total number of cases, with state and local health officials encouraging anyone who could potentially have a mild or non-emergent case of COVID-19 to stay home instead of getting tested or seeking treatment.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 70,350 deaths, including 9,653 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 1.29 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 338,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 17,500 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 270,000 have recovered worldwide.
Three Fauquier Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, reports FauquierNow.
As employees are navigating unemployment aid and waiting for stores and restaurants to reopen, some small businesses are worried they won’t be able to weather COVID-19 closings.
“I’m going to be 69 years old and I just don’t know that I want to go the extra mile,” Gary Belt, owner of Prospero’s Books in Old Town Manassas, told InsideNoVa last week regarding the stay-at-home order keeping stores closed potentially until June 10.
With new recommendations from the CDC that everyone wear a face covering in public, Mary Washington Healthcare is asking for help sewing 5,000 masks for employees not on the front lines of the COVID crisis.
