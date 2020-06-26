Virginia's total number of cases of COVID-19 climbed past 60,000 Friday. The state reported 50,000 cases nearly three weeks ago on June 7. 

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 60,570. Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.5% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported 624 new cases of coronavirus Friday, slightly higher than the average number of new cases, currently at 540. Northern Virginia reported 179 new cases, right at the region's average daily total for the last seven days.

7-Day Average of New Cases in Northern Virginia | June 26

The health department reported 25 new deaths linked to COVID-19, with 19 in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,700 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 910, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 463.  

A fifth child has tested positive for the rare Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that is linked to COVID-19. This case was in the Central Shenandoah health district. The other four cases were in Northern Virginia.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data By Locality | June 26

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,271 231 50
Arlington 2,445 416 127
Fairfax 13,611 1,586 457
Fairfax City 69 7 7
Falls Church 57 11 7
Loudoun 3,739 261 85
Manassas 1,374 92 16
Manassas Park 416 44 5
Prince William 7,064 641 137
Totals 31,046 3289 891
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 236 24 0
Spotsylvania 931 68 26
Stafford 954 91 5
Fauquier 415 26 6
Totals 2536 209 37

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 26

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 5.2 Down
Arlington 23 3.6 Down
Fairfax 26.5 7.1 Stable
Loudoun 20.2 7.9 Stable
Prince William 28.5 10.4 Stable
Rappahannock 14.3 5.9 Down
Statewide 15.4 5.8 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 179 new cases, 19 new deaths

  • Statewide: 624 new cases, 25 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 13,466 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 31,225 cases, 910 deaths

  • Statewide: 60,570 cases, 1,700 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 603,870 diagnostic tests (669,361 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 854 (unchanged)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 219 (a new low since at least April 6, the earliest data is available)

  • Patients Discharged: 7,868 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 646 confirmed positive cases (up from 617 the previous day)

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 3

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 124,415 deaths, 2.42 million cases, 679,524 recovered

  • World: 489,854 deaths, 9.63 million cases, 4.85 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

