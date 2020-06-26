Virginia's total number of cases of COVID-19 climbed past 60,000 Friday. The state reported 50,000 cases nearly three weeks ago on June 7.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 60,570. Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.5% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 624 new cases of coronavirus Friday, slightly higher than the average number of new cases, currently at 540. Northern Virginia reported 179 new cases, right at the region's average daily total for the last seven days.

The health department reported 25 new deaths linked to COVID-19, with 19 in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,700 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 910, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 463.

A fifth child has tested positive for the rare Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that is linked to COVID-19. This case was in the Central Shenandoah health district. The other four cases were in Northern Virginia.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 179 new cases, 19 new deaths

Statewide: 624 new cases, 25 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 13,466 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 31,225 cases, 910 deaths

Statewide: 60,570 cases, 1,700 deaths

Statewide Testing: 603,870 diagnostic tests (669,361 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 854 (unchanged)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 219 (a new low since at least April 6, the earliest data is available)

Patients Discharged: 7,868 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 646 confirmed positive cases (up from 617 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 3

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 124,415 deaths, 2.42 million cases, 679,524 recovered

World: 489,854 deaths, 9.63 million cases, 4.85 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University