There have now been more than 2,000 deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19.
Of the state's 2,007 deaths, 999 have been in Northern Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Fairfax County alone has reported 509 deaths.
Virginia reported 15 new deaths Thursday, with nine of those in Northern Virginia. The state reported its 1,000th death May 16 and passed 1,500 deaths June 10.
On Thursday, the state reported 904 new cases of the coronavirus, with the eastern part of the state accounting for 476 cases.
The 7-day average of new cases statewide continues to climb — now at 920, compared to an average of 498 less than a month ago.
Northern Virginia reported 141 new cases Thursday, continuing a trend of a relatively low number of cases compared to other parts of the state. The region's average is at 170, compared to an average of 685 in late May.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,507
|253
|56
|Arlington
|2,691
|426
|134
|Fairfax
|14,687
|1,767
|509
|Fairfax City
|74
|6
|7
|Falls Church
|54
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,557
|308
|101
|Manassas
|1,499
|110
|19
|Manassas Park
|464
|47
|6
|Prince William
|7,978
|720
|160
|Totals
|34,511
|3,647
|999
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|288
|29
|1
|Spotsylvania
|1,108
|84
|31
|Stafford
|1,096
|108
|6
|Fauquier
|503
|32
|8
|Totals
|2,995
|253
|46
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 16
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6.1
|Down
|Arlington
|6
|Up
|Fairfax
|6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|6.4
|Up
|Prince William
|7.8
|Down
|Rappahannock
|5.6
|Up
|Statewide
|7.2
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 141 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide: 904 new cases, 15 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 16,188 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 34,511 cases, 999 deaths
Statewide: 74,431 cases, 2,007 deaths
Statewide Testing: 858,312 diagnostic tests (946,617 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,134 (up from 1,081 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 248 (up from 246 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 9,644 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 554 confirmed positive cases (down from 557 the pervious day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 137,419 deaths, 3.49 million cases, 1.07 million recovered
World: 584,922 deaths, 13.58 million cases, 7.6 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(1) comment
Some context: Case Fatality Rates (CFR) among certain age groups: 0 - 19 = 0 (no deaths). 20-29=.03% (4 deaths) 30-39=0.1% (15 deaths) 40-49=0.4% (53 deaths). 74% of all deaths are those 70+. Largest number of infections by age group are those 20-39 which is (obviously) good news since their death rate is so low. Only way past this is "burn out." More younger people infected, sooner we reach that.
