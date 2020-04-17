The state of Virginia expanded access to COVID-19 tests Friday.

The following groups qualify for testing under state guidelines, as of April 17:

Healthcare worker or first responder with COVID-19 symptoms

Person hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

Person with COVID-19 symptoms and who resides or works or is about to be admitted into a congregate setting (homeless shelter, assisted living facility, group home, prison, detention center, jail or nursing home)

Person with COVID-19 symptoms and underlying condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 (e.g., aged 65 years or older, person with chronic heart or lung disorder, diabetes, or on dialysis, etc.). Until more information is available, VDH is including pregnant women in this category.

Un- or underinsured person with COVID-19 symptoms

Newborn of mother diagnosed with COVID-19 at time of delivery

Potential cluster of unknown respiratory illness, with priority for healthcare facility outbreaks.

According to the health department, COVID-19 symptoms can include fever or cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing or sore throat. Fever might not be present in some persons, such as the very young, older adults or immunosuppressed persons.

In older adults, atypical symptoms may include new or worsening malaise, new dizziness or increased falls, mild mental status change such as confusion, nausea, diarrhea, or sore throat.

State approval is not needed for testing at commercial or hospital private labs, health officials note, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends prioritizing testing for hospital patients and symptomatic health care workers, followed by symptomatic patients in long term care facilities, age 65 and older, with underlying conditions or first responders.

The expansion of state testing came as the total number of new COVID-19 tests declined week-over-week, with 16,454 tests reported April 3-9 and 13,538 tests reported April 10-17.

Daniel Carey, the state's secretary of health, noted during a press conference Friday that the goal is to get to significantly higher amounts — thousands more tests per day.

But he pointed to challenges in getting equipment necessary to increase testing.

"We're scouring the country looking for that equipment and helping our institutions increase testing," he said. "We just haven't been successful due to the national shortage."