A surge in new COVID-19 test results released Thursday morning led to a new day-over-day record in the number of new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department reported 732 new cases in the latest daily report, bringing the state's total to 10,998. Of those, 10,627 were confirmed by positive tests and another 371 were identified as probable cases by medical professionals.
There were 3,740 new test results reported in Thursday’s totals, climbing above 3,000 for the first time. State health officials have said “thousands” more tests will need to be reported daily for the state to have a clear picture of the actual number of COVID-19 cases.
The state reported an additional 23 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 372, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Of those, 370 were confirmed and two listed as probable.
Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
The state has begun breaking down deaths by county and city, with 76 in Fairfax County, 24 in Arlington, 18 in Prince William County, 14 in Alexandria, 10 in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania, two in Fairfax City, Falls Church and Stafford, and one apiece in Fauquier County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Analysts at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation continue to predict Friday, April 24, will see the peak in Virginia deaths.
Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases statewide, with 5,659 cases, an increase of 340 from the day before.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 2,362, up from 2,256
Prince William County: 1,027, up from 924
Arlington: 686, up from 663
Loudoun: 498, up from 475
Alexandria: 512, up from 474
Stafford: 180, up from 170
Manassas: 127, up from 117
Spotsylvania: 94, up from 83
Fauquier: 64, up from 56
Manassas Park: 38, up from 34
Fairfax City: 26, up from 25
Falls Church: unchanged at 25
Fredericksburg:20, up from 17
There have been 64,518 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 17% are positive.
In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 887 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 879 the previous day, and another 492 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 495 on the previous day. The total number of current hospitalizations, 1,379, is the most since the association began reporting numbers publicly April 6.
The association said 1,567 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 400 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 249 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,899 ventilators available, according to the report.
Only three hospitals said they expected difficulty in replenishing their supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 two weeks ago.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 184,000 deaths, including 46,785 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly a third of the U.S. deaths, 15,000, have been in New York City. Nearly 2.65 million cases of the virus have been reported, including over 842,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 76,600 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 721,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
From a McLean-based company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a golf course associated with President Trump, nearly 50 large Northern Virginia businesses have filed notices with the Virginia Employment Commission indicating they have laid off employees since March 1 or plan to do so, according to state records.
Pilots in vintage planes flew over Stafford and Mary Washington hospitals Wednesday to salute frontline health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.