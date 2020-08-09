Virginia now has more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19.
The state has added the last 25,000 cases in a little more than three weeks, compared to the more than five weeks it took to climb from 50,000 to 75,000 total cases.
The state added 897 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 100,086.
The surge in new cases in recent days has included an increase in Northern Virginia. The region added 206 new cases.
The 7-day average is at 257, the highest it has been since June 13, when Northern Virginia was just starting to enter Phase Two of reopening.
Phase Two allowed gatherings of up to 50 people and reopened indoor dining and gyms with capacity restrictions.
The state reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.
Hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,200, compared to 1,372 on Friday.
Northern Virginia has 223 COVID-19 patients. There were 818 hospitalized in the region at the end of April.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 9
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,964
|278
|60
|Arlington
|3,077
|437
|135
|Fairfax
|16,376
|1,937
|529
|Fairfax City
|88
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|60
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,280
|349
|115
|Manassas
|1,653
|123
|22
|Manassas Park
|516
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,488
|801
|176
|Totals
|39,502
|3,995
|1,057
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|403
|46
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,486
|95
|35
|Stafford
|1,374
|120
|9
|Fauquier
|616
|35
|9
|Totals
|3,879
|296
|57
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 9
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.4
|Stable
|Arlington
|4
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.5
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.6
|Stable
|Prince William
|9.2
|Up
|Rappahannock
|6.7
|Down
|Statewide
|7.6
|Up
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 206 new cases, 0 new deaths
Statewide: 897 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 21,174 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 39,502 cases, 1,057 deaths
Statewide: 100,086 cases, 2,326 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.24 million diagnostic tests (1.35 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,258 (down from 1,372 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 271 (down from 284 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 12,843 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 476 confirmed positive cases (up from 475)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 162,430 deaths, 4.99 million cases, 1.64 million recovered
World: 725,523 deaths, 19.66 million cases, 11.95 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
