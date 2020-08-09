Virginia now has more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19.

The state has added the last 25,000 cases in a little more than three weeks, compared to the more than five weeks it took to climb from 50,000 to 75,000 total cases.

The state added 897 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 100,086. 

The surge in new cases in recent days has included an increase in Northern Virginia. The region added 206 new cases.

The 7-day average is at 257, the highest it has been since June 13, when Northern Virginia was just starting to enter Phase Two of reopening.

Phase Two allowed gatherings of up to 50 people and reopened indoor dining and gyms with capacity restrictions.

Total Number of New Cases | Aug. 9

The state reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,200, compared to 1,372 on Friday.

Northern Virginia has 223 COVID-19 patients. There were 818 hospitalized in the region at the end of April.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 9

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,964 278 60
Arlington 3,077 437 135
Fairfax 16,376 1,937 529
Fairfax City 88 11 7
Falls Church 60 9 6
Loudoun 5,280 349 115
Manassas 1,653 123 22
Manassas Park 516 50 7
Prince William 9,488 801 176
Totals 39,502 3,995 1,057
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 403 46 4
Spotsylvania 1,486 95 35
Stafford 1,374 120 9
Fauquier 616 35 9
Totals 3,879 296 57

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 9

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.4 Stable
Arlington 4 Down
Fairfax 5.5 Stable
Loudoun 5.6 Stable
Prince William 9.2 Up
Rappahannock 6.7 Down
Statewide 7.6 Up

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.   

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 206 new cases, 0 new deaths

  • Statewide: 897 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 21,174 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 39,502 cases, 1,057 deaths

  • Statewide: 100,086 cases, 2,326 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.24 million diagnostic tests (1.35 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,258 (down from 1,372 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 271 (down from 284 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 12,843 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 476 confirmed positive cases (up from 475)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 162,430 deaths, 4.99 million cases, 1.64 million recovered

  • World: 725,523 deaths, 19.66 million cases, 11.95 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

how_you_doing

This is all because of those bible thumping dumbass Trump supporters. Absolute Embarrassment to this country. Everyone from that party will reap what they sow.

