Virginia health officials are asking the public to help control the spread of COVID-19 by downloading an app on their phones.
The app, called COVIDWISE, was developed with the help of Ashburn-based Spring ML and is available through Apple and Google app stores.
State health officials provided information on the app to reporters Wednesday morning. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to publicly roll out the app during a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The app doesn’t use GPS to monitor movement, and no identifiable data is collected or stored, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Instead, it uses Bluetooth technology to communicate between devices.
It doesn’t know where you are and it doesn’t know who you are, state health officials said.
A user who downloads and activates the app can be alerted if they have been exposed to another user with the coronavirus in the past 14 days, based on voluntary anonymous reporting by other app users.
Notifications will be shared between app users who spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of each other.
Similar technology has been used in other countries, but Virginia is the first state in the country to use this app technology, health officials said.
The effectiveness of the app will be based on how many people download and activate the app.
For every 1.5 people we get to download this, we’re potentially seeing a decline in one case, health officials said, citing studies from outside the U.S. where similar apps have been used.
A broad public information effort will be led by Richmond-based marketing firm Madison + Main. With the slogan “Add your phone to the COVID fight,” the effort will include branded partnerships with businesses, schools and other groups, including NASCAR and Virginia Commonwealth University.
The $229,000 contract with Spring ML is being funded through the federal CARES Act.
