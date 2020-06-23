Virginia health officials reported 25 new deaths linked to COVID-19, the largest number reported in daily reports since May 28. Northern Virginia had eight deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Of the state's 1,645 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 873, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 445.  

Northern Virginia added 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 529 new cases statewide. Both are slightly above the numbers we've seen in the past week.

New Cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 58,994. Northern Virginia now accounts for 52.1% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped to 847, the lowest number since at least April 6, when the data was first released. There are 271 people hospitalized in the region due to COVID-19. At the peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by locality | June 23

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,248 231 49
Arlington 2,431 414 126
Fairfax 13,579 1,570 445
Fairfax City 68 7 7
Falls Church 58 11 7
Loudoun 3,632 255 84
Manassas 1,367 91 16
Manassas Park 416 44 5
Prince William 6,962 634 134
Totals 30,761 3257 873
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 234 25 1
Spotsylvania 917 65 24
Stafford 936 92 5
Fauquier 413 26 6
Totals 2500 208 36

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 23

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 5.3 Down
Arlington 23 5.2 Stable
Fairfax 26.5 7.1 Stable
Loudoun 20.2 7.9 Stable
Prince William 28.5 10.6 Stable
Rappahannock 14.3 6.7 Up
Statewide 15.4 6.4 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 179 new cases, 8 new deaths

  • Statewide: 529 new cases, 25 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 10,228 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 30,761 cases, 873 deaths

  • Statewide: 58,994 cases, 1,645 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 565,835 diagnostic tests (627,248 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 847 (down from 848 and lowest since at least April 6)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 245 (up from 240)

  • Patients Discharged: 7,725 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,676 (up from 1,574 the previous day) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 2

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 1

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 119,977 deaths, 2.28 million cases, 622,133 recovered

  • World: 468,724 deaths, 8.97 million cases, 4.44 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

