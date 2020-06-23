Virginia health officials reported 25 new deaths linked to COVID-19, the largest number reported in daily reports since May 28. Northern Virginia had eight deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Of the state's 1,645 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 873, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 445.

Northern Virginia added 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 529 new cases statewide. Both are slightly above the numbers we've seen in the past week.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 58,994. Northern Virginia now accounts for 52.1% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped to 847, the lowest number since at least April 6, when the data was first released. There are 271 people hospitalized in the region due to COVID-19. At the peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 179 new cases, 8 new deaths

Statewide: 529 new cases, 25 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,228 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 30,761 cases, 873 deaths

Statewide: 58,994 cases, 1,645 deaths

Statewide Testing: 565,835 diagnostic tests (627,248 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 847 (down from 848 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 245 (up from 240)

Patients Discharged: 7,725 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,676 (up from 1,574 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 2

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 1

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 119,977 deaths, 2.28 million cases, 622,133 recovered

World: 468,724 deaths, 8.97 million cases, 4.44 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University