Virginia reported its 300th death linked to COVID-19 in the latest daily report Monday from the Virginia Department of Health. The total number of cases climbed to 8,990.

An additional 23 deaths were reported due to complications from COVID-19. The total deaths have more than doubled in one week, with 149 deaths reported April 13.

The state added 453 cases of COVID-19 in the new total Monday, a daily increase that is down from 484 reported Sunday, 562 reported Saturday and 602 reported Friday.

Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

There have been 114 deaths in the Northern Virginia region, up from 98 reported the previous day, with 59 in the Fairfax Health District, 22 in Arlington, 17 in Prince William, and eight apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases statewide, with 4,645 cases, an increase of 300 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 1,925, up from 1,809

Prince William County: 793, up from 742

Arlington: 593, up from 575

Loudoun: 446, up from 425

Alexandria: 421, up from 383

Stafford: 161, up from 152

Manassas: 96, up from 93

Spotsylvania: 77, up from 74

Fauquier: 41, up from 39

Manassas Park: 30, up from 25

Fredericksburg: unchanged at 17

Fairfax City: 21, up from 11

Falls Church: 24 (not included in previous post)

There have been 56,735 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 15.8% are positive. The state announced Friday is it expanding access to COVID-19 tests.

The state is not providing any more specific detail on the location of cases.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 828 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 820 the previous day, and another 486 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 499 on the previous day. More than 1,324 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

The hospital association said 396 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 237 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,908 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 166,000 deaths, including 40,683 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About a third of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 2.41 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 759,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 70,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 635,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.