Virginia added just 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Labor Day, the lowest daily report in nearly two months.
Northern Virginia added 158 cases. It's not clear what role the holiday played in the low number reported.
Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 224, in line with recent weeks. Statewide, the seven-day average is at 997. In recent weeks, it was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8 and as low as 860 on Aug. 21.
The state reported six new deaths Sunday, bringing the state's total to 2,678. For the second day, no new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia. It does not mean that no deaths occurred in a 48-hour period — it can take several days for deaths to be added to health department data.
The state has 1,061 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, only slightly lower than where that number has been in recent days. There are 248 patients hospitalized in Northern Virginia — again, slightly under recent days.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 7
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,511
|302
|62
|Arlington
|3,640
|476
|143
|Fairfax
|19,055
|2,087
|562
|Fairfax City
|125
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,223
|395
|118
|Manassas
|1,837
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|582
|53
|7
|Prince William
|11,253
|872
|188
|Totals
|46,292
|4,337
|1,118
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|496
|48
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,892
|125
|39
|Stafford
|1,779
|144
|13
|Fauquier
|809
|43
|18
|Totals
|4,976
|360
|74
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 7
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.3
|Stable
|Arlington
|4.4
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.9
|Up
|Loudoun
|7.7
|Up
|Prince William
|8.2
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.5
|Up
|Statewide
|7.7
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 158 new cases, no new deaths
Statewide: 645 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 11,971 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 46,292 cases, 1,118 deaths
Statewide: 127,571 cases, 2,684 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.67 million diagnostic tests (1.80 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,061 (down from 1,083 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 249 (up from 232 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 15,742 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 645 confirmed positive cases (down from 651 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 188,942 deaths, 6.27 million cases, 2.31 million recovered
World: 889,364 deaths, 27.14 million cases, 18.14 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.