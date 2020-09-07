Virginia added just 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Labor Day, the lowest daily report in nearly two months.

Northern Virginia added 158 cases. It's not clear what role the holiday played in the low number reported.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 224, in line with recent weeks. Statewide, the seven-day average is at 997. In recent weeks, it was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8 and as low as 860 on Aug. 21.

The state reported six new deaths Sunday, bringing the state's total to 2,678. For the second day, no new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia. It does not mean that no deaths occurred in a 48-hour period — it can take several days for deaths to be added to health department data.

The state has 1,061 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, only slightly lower than where that number has been in recent days. There are 248 patients hospitalized in Northern Virginia — again, slightly under recent days.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 158 new cases, no new deaths

Statewide: 645 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 11,971 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 46,292 cases, 1,118 deaths

Statewide: 127,571 cases, 2,684 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.67 million diagnostic tests (1.80 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,061 (down from 1,083 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 249 (up from 232 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 15,742 total

Nursing Home Patients: 645 confirmed positive cases (down from 651 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 188,942 deaths, 6.27 million cases, 2.31 million recovered

World: 889,364 deaths, 27.14 million cases, 18.14 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University