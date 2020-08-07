More than a month after lifting its previous eviction moratorium, the Virginia Supreme Court on Friday announced another halt to eviction proceedings around the state with a new moratorium from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7.
The 4-3 ruling came after Gov. Ralph Northam, facing pressure from housing activists to issue an executive order of his own, requested that the court reinstate its moratorium.
Justice William Mims wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Bernard Goodwyn, Cleo Powell and Stephen McCullough. Chief Justice Donald Lemons as well as justices D. Arthur Kelsey and Teresa Chafin dissented.
“The ease with which the COVID-19 virus can spread, the risks associated with traveling to and appearing in the courthouse for those acting pro se with certain health conditions that disproportionately afflict the economically disadvantaged, and the inability of many citizens to access the courts remotely or to hire lawyers who can argue on their behalf, may ‘substantially endanger’ or ‘impede’ the ‘ability of tenants to avail themselves of the court,’” the order gives as justification for the ruling.
Eviction proceedings had been ramping up across the state since the previous moratorium was lifted, and advocates still fear an unprecedented surge in evictions in the fall. On July 31, both federal protections for renters and enhanced unemployment benefits — passed by Congress in response to the massive economic toll taken by the COVID-19 pandemic — expired. As Republicans and Democrats negotiate another relief package, President Donald Trump has said he may reinstate some renter protections via executive order, though the breadth of any potential executive action remains unknown.
But Elaine Poon, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center, said this order was unlike the one issued at the start of the pandemic. By this ruling, tenants will still need to go to court and cases can move forward up until the last step. As of Aug. 10, though, they will not be able to issue writs allowing sheriff's departments to remove renters from their homes.
"It's a welcome order. We really are grateful for the court and the governor's move but I think, still, we need to enhance this protection in the General Assembly," Poon said. "... People still absolutely need to go to court."
Courtrooms for unlawful detainer hearings at the Prince William General District Court were filled July 31 and Aug. 3 with landlords seeking back rent and repossession of property, as well as renters looking to stay in their homes.
According to the Legal Aid Justice Center’s eviction tracker, 9,441 eviction cases were scheduled to be heard between July 26 and Sept. 14, with 318 in Prince William County. And a model developed by the Baltimore-based Stout consulting firm estimates that between eviction protections lapsing and the economic collapse, Virginia could see 249,000 eviction proceedings in the next four months.
In his dissent, Kelsey wrote that to help renters in this crisis, the General Assembly should offer state assistance to renters so that they can stay in their homes, rather than having the courts stop landlords from seeking recourse for missed payments. He also said that the court didn’t have the statutory authority to implement such a moratorium.
“There is not a person on this court who does not share a deep concern for people in these circumstances,” Kelsey wrote of renters facing financial hardship. “The differences expressed in this order have to do with the proper manner to address this issue. The solution properly lies with the legislative branch and its responsibility to provide sufficient appropriations to fund rent relief efforts and with the executive branch to effectively administer such programs. The solution most assuredly does not lie with the judicial branch of government. … The government should not expect one group of property owners who lease their property to tenants to finance their unfortunate circumstances.”
In his letter to the court on July 24, Northam said that a state rent relief program had helped over 467 households with financial assistance since it was established June 29. But, he said, the administration and General Assembly needed more time to both communicate the availability of assistance to renters and to implement a more comprehensive relief program. The General Assembly will convene a special session beginning Aug. 18.
In a statement following the court’s action, Northam suggested his next move would be to the legislature.
“Today’s decision comes at a time when we are still battling this public health crisis and need all Virginians to maintain safe, stable housing,” Northam said.“As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of Virginians without federal housing protection or unemployment relief, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes. I am grateful to the Virginia Supreme Court for granting this order, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly this month to develop more permanent legislative protections for Virginia homeowners and tenants.”
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, said she wasn’t yet aware of any legislation to be filed regarding evictions, but said she thought the court took too long to act.
“It shouldn’t have taken this long for anyone to understand that we need to house our residents and that we need to be working to end homelessness in Virginia and not expand it. Evicting people during a pandemic … isn’t moving us to a better Virginia,” Roem said. “I’m glad this happened today but it needs to be extended for a long time to come.”
