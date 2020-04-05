Virginia's coronavirus cases have surged to 2,637, climbing by 230 cases since Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 1,121 cases.

There have been 51 fatalities statewide, down one from the total reported by the health department Saturday. The total includes 18 deaths in Northern Virginia.

The state is reporting 431 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. It is not clear how many of those patients have been released from hospitals, though.

There have been 23,671 COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to Friday's totals, include:

Fairfax County: 426, up from 387

Arlington: 181, up from 150

Prince William County: 175, up from 159

Loudoun: 167, up from 150

Alexandria: 74, up from 68

Stafford: 41, up from 38

Spotsylvania: 24, up from 18

Manassas: 14, unchanged

Fauquier: 10, unchanged

Fredericksburg: 7, unchanged

Manassas Park: 2, unchanged

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 65,700 deaths, including 8,503 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.2 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 312,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 15,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 252,000 have recovered worldwide.

Three Fauquier Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed to FauquierNow Saturday morning.

“One employee is a care provider, but was not in direct patient care when they began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,” Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage wrote in an email. “The remaining two employees are not care providers and were not in direct contact with any patients.”