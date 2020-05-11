Virginia added nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the daily report Monday morning, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 25,070.

The increase of 989, the second highest since the pandemic was first reported in the state in early March, came after a surge in testing, with 9,801 new tests reported. Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 test results per day a goal for reopening some businesses.

The increase in testing meant a positive rate of just 9.4% — keeping that number down is another important data point for the governor’s plan.

The state is planning to lift some restrictions on businesses Friday, May 15, but Northern Virginia leaders have asked for a delay in reopening in the region. Northam is expected to announce a decision for NoVa on Monday afternoon.

Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg had more than 69% of the new cases reported Monday morning.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 23,889 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,181 have been identified as probable cases.

Eleven additional deaths were reported Sunday, the fewest since April 27. The state has reported a total of 850 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, more than half, 438, have been in Northern Virginia, and more than a quarter, 243, have been in Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality.

Northern Virginia also accounts for more than half the total number of cases, with 14,470, an increase of 686 from Sunday.

A total of 167,758 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began, with 149,436 individual people tested. Some people have been tested more than once.

Hospitalizations for the virus Monday morning have dropped to 1,504, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That’s the lowest level in nearly a week, and down from Friday’s high of 1,625.

Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The hospital association said there are 1,072 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 1,049 the previous day, and another 432 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 505.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 362 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 194 are on ventilators, both up slightly from Sunday’s report.

The association said 3,273 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 283,000 deaths, including 79,528 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.12 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 1.33 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 216,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.42 million have recovered worldwide.