Virginia is seeing a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19, but its driven by improving conditions outside of Northern Virginia.
The state added 863 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average to 894 — the lowest it has been since July 15.
After falling to an average of 137 new cases a day in mid-July, Northern Virginia has seen a slow climb. On Thursday, the region added 250 cases of the coronavirus, with the seven-day average at 241. Two weeks ago, the region was averaging 187 cases a day.
Northern Virginia has also seen hospitalizations slowly climb over the past three weeks. On Thursday, there were 283 patients treated at area hospitals for COVID-19. The 7-day average is at 292 — the highest number in nearly two months.
Most of the state's recent decline has occurred in the eastern region, where Gov. Ralph Northam tightened some restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in late July.
The state reported 17 new deaths Thursday related to COVID-19, including five in Northern Virginia.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 250 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide: 863 new cases, 17 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 17,079 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 41,989 cases, 1,076 deaths
Statewide: 109,882 cases, 2,427 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.41 million diagnostic tests (1.53 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,266 (up from 1,243 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 276 (down from 280 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 14,091 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 505 confirmed positive cases (up from 501)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 173,193 deaths, 5.53 million cases, 2.09 million recovered
World: 788,356 deaths, 22.44 million cases, 14.36 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.