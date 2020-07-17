While Northern Virginia continued to see a relatively low number of new cases of COVID-19, Virginia now has more than 75,000 cases of the coronavirus.
The state reported 25,000 cases on May 11, more than two months into the pandemic. The state reached 50,000 cases on June 7.
Virginia added 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state's Department of Health. The eastern region of the state added 481 cases, compared to Northern Virginia's 163 new cases.
Hospitalizations have climbed to 1,171 statewide, more than the state has seen in a month, largely driven by a spike in the eastern region.
While the Hampton Roads area appears to be driving the state's spike in cases, southwest Virginia is also seeing its highest number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Of the state's 2,013 deaths, 1,002 have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has reported 508 deaths.
Virginia reported six new deaths Friday, with three of those in Northern Virginia.
The 7-day average of new cases statewide continues to climb — now at 929, compared to an average of 498 less than a month ago.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 17
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,523
|255
|56
|Arlington
|2,704
|427
|135
|Fairfax
|14,731
|1,787
|508
|Fairfax City
|73
|9
|7
|Falls Church
|54
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,576
|315
|102
|Manassas
|1,511
|110
|19
|Manassas Park
|468
|48
|7
|Prince William
|8,034
|723
|161
|Totals
|34,674
|3,684
|1002
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|290
|29
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1,124
|84
|32
|Stafford
|1,101
|108
|6
|Fauquier
|511
|32
|8
|Totals
|3,026
|253
|46
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 17
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6.2
|Stable
|Arlington
|6.3
|Up
|Fairfax
|6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|6.4
|Stable
|Prince William
|7.9
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|5.3
|Down
|Statewide
|7.6
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 163 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 1,002 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,475 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 34,674 cases, 1,002 deaths
Statewide: 75,433 cases, 2,013 deaths
Statewide Testing: 873,787 diagnostic tests (964,222 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,171 (up from 1,134 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 247 (down from 248 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 9,883 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 562 confirmed positive cases (up from 554 the pervious day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 138,360 deaths, 3.57 million cases, 1.39 million recovered
World: 590,650 deaths, 13.83 million cases, 7.7 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
