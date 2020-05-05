Virginia now has more than 20,000 reported coronavirus cases, according to state health department data released Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 764 new COVID-19 cases in the latest daily report, down from 821 on Monday and 940 on Sunday.
Testing climbed back up to 5,150 new tests, up from 3,723 on Monday, but still down from results seen in the past week.
Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 daily tests as one goal before reopening some businesses during the pandemic.
The state health department updates case numbers each morning by 10 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
The Virginia Department of Health has identified 20,256 cases of coronavirus statewide — 19,357 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 899 have been identified as probable cases.
The state reported 29 new deaths due to COVID-19, with 713 deaths since the pandemic began. More than half of the deaths, 405, have been linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
There have been 351 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19:
Fairfax County: 201
Arlington County: 49
Prince William County: 33
Alexandria: 26
Loudoun County: 24
Spotsylvania County: 4
Falls Church: 4
Fauquier County: 3
Fairfax City: 2
Manassas Park: 2
Stafford County: 2
Manassas: 1
Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 11,367, an increase of 468 from the day before.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 4,834, up from 4,615
Prince William County: 2,223, up from 2,146
Arlington: 1,169, up from 1,139
Loudoun: 998, up from 961
Alexandria: 983, up from 940
Stafford: 308, up from 288
Manassas: 289, up from 273
Spotsylvania: 206, up from 195
Fauquier: 147, up from 140
Manassas Park: 96, up from 88
Fredericksburg: unchanged at 45
Falls Church: unchanged at 36
Fairfax City: unchanged at 33
A total of 127,938 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,496 Virginians are currently being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, up from 1463 on Monday, and the second straight day of increases after several days of declines.
The hospital association said there are 1,027 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 985 the previous day, and another 469 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 478.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 361 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 189 are on ventilators, the lowest number since the hospital association began providing data in early April.
The association said 2,617 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 252,000 deaths, including 68,934 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.6 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.18 million cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes that more than 187,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.17 million have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
Gov. Ralph Northam is planning to reopen many non-essential businesses May 15. Details on guidelines for restaurants, retail stores, gyms and salons and spas are expected later this week.
(2) comments
New case rate drops as testing goes up. Yet Northam continues to delay the opening. And he treats rural counties the same as Fairfax. He's incompetent. He needs to be replaced.
No Brad, you are the incompetent one. You would rather not contain a disease because Trump wants the economy to be opened again. Just look at the states that are opened, because most of the businesses aren't operating because people are smart and waiting until this blows over.
