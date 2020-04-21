Virginia saw its highest day-over-day increase of total cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily report Tuesday, increasing by 640 cases to 9,630 cases.

The state reported an additional 24 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 324, according to Virginia Department of Health data

Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The state is now breaking down the total number of cases between confirmed cases, 9,451, and probable cases, 179. A probable case involves a patient exposed to someone with COVID-19 and exhibiting symptoms.

For the first time, the state is breaking down deaths by county and city, with 64 in Fairfax County, 23 in Arlington, 16 in Prince William County, nine in Alexandria, eight in Loudoun, two apiece in Stafford and Spotsylvania and one death reported in Fauquier County, Fairfax City, Falls Church and Manassas Park.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases statewide, with 4,925 cases, an increase of 280 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 2,007, up from 1,925

Prince William County: 867, up from 793

Arlington: 625, up from 593

Loudoun: 468, up from 446

Alexandria: 462, up from 421

Stafford: 164, up from 161

Manassas: 110, up from 96

Spotsylvania: 79, up from 77

Fauquier: 49, up from 41

Manassas Park: 31, up from 30

Fredericksburg: unchanged at 17

Fairfax City: 22, up from 21

Falls Church: unchanged at 24

There have been 58,354 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 16.5% are positive.

Just 1,619 new tests were reported in today’s totals. State health officials have said “thousands” of tests will need to be reported daily for the state to have a clear picture of the actual number of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Ralph Northam established a working group Monday focused on expanding testing for COVID-19 in Virginia.

The group will “make sure all of Virginia's public and private testing efforts are coordinated and pulling in the same direction,” Northam said during a Monday press conference.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 854 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 828 the previous day, and another 477 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 486 on the previous day. More than 1,418 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

The hospital association said 403 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 251 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,887 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 171,000 deaths, including 42,364 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About a third of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 2.49 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 788,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 73,500 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 658,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.