The Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announced Friday it has canceled all 2020 summer performances, as well as Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods programs.
Wolf Trap Foundation’s President and CEO Arvind Manocha said the cancellations are due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus.
“For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Filene Center and Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods at Wolf Trap National Park and The Barns at Wolf Trap will not host live performances from May through September,” he said. “The continued health and well-being of the Wolf Trap community of patrons, artists and staff are of paramount importance to us. Concern for the welfare of all makes summer gatherings for performances unfeasible.”
Wolf Trap leadership worked with many stakeholders, including local government and health officials, industry peers, artists and their management teams, and its partners at the National Park Service to make the final decision, according to a news release.
“The enjoyment of live concerts at the only National Park dedicated to the performing arts has been a summer tradition for thousands of people for nearly fifty years, and I am greatly disappointed the 2020 summer season has been impacted by the pandemic,” said George Liffert, superintendent for Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.
The foundation will be developing and distributing new content this summer from the Barns and the National Park. Wolf Trap Opera’s 2020 residency program has been refashioned to continue to provide training and digital performance opportunities; more information about the re-tooled program can be found online. Wolf Trap’s Education programs will also continue to be a resource for teachers, parents, caregivers and children through digital and virtual platforms.
To help mitigate the financial impact of the season cancellation, the foundation has launched its new Music Moves Us Fund. A 100% tax-deductible donation will support education and community initiatives, promote next-generation artists and sustain Wolf Trap Foundation’s operations to ensure a future of music for all, the release noted.
Regarding tickets, 2020 summer season ticket holders have multiple options to consider:
Donate all or a portion of the total value of your tickets to Wolf Trap Foundation’s Music Moves Us Fund as a tax-deductible contribution*, OR
Exchange tickets for a Wolf Trap gift card, to be used for future ticket or concessions purchases, OR
Full refunds.
The foundation is looking forward to resuming concert activity at the Barns at Wolf Trap later in the year, and is busy planning the 50th anniversary season at the Filene Center in 2021.
