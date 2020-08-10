Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin has reached out to state officials after a carnival opened last week at Jefferson Plaza on U.S. Route 1.
Franklin noted she has heard concerns by community residents about a carnival opening during the pandemic. The Family Fun Extravaganza is permitted through Aug. 16.
“I share those concerns and have previously expressed those same concerns to the organizer of this event before the carnival opened to the public,” Franklin wrote in a statement Saturday. “Given that my district has some of the highest COVID cases in the Commonwealth, it is extremely important that we take the necessary precautions to stop the spread.”
The community is seeing a growing number of cases in recent weeks, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. For the week of Aug. 4-10, the 22191 ZIP code had 127 new cases of COVID-19, more than double the 56 cases reported July 7-13.
Franklin noted that carnivals are allowed to operate as long as they comply with pandemic regulations regarding large gatherings.
“As a result, the county has little room to regulate outside of guaranteeing that such events follow social distancing and safety protocols,” Franklin said. “Because of this limitation, I have been in contact with members of the state delegation to request that they advocate to give localities more flexibility in the permitting process for large events and gatherings.”
Franklin said she has also contacted the governor’s office.
Operator John Stephenson told WJLA that the event is following guidelines.
"All we can do is explain that we're trying to follow every guideline possible," Stephenson said. "And we think we're going to do a good job and families are going to have a lot of fun."
Route 1 carnivals are very ghetto to begin with, they are packed full of knuckle heads who only want to start fights and cause drama. There is no way I would ever go anywhere near one and I especially wouldn't even think of taking my children or family there.
