“Leave nothing for tomorrow which can be done today,” said Abraham Lincoln. Well, today, our community needs your help!
It is a strange and ever evolving new reality we find ourselves in as a result of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Three weeks ago, we never imagined we would find ourselves with schools, parks, libraries and businesses closed; being asked to stay home; empty groceries store shelves or financial instability. However, we are all in this together and we will work to get through this together. Adversity drives us to find new ways to do things and that is just what the County is doing. As our Board Chairman Jeff McKay said last week, “I don’t believe there’s any better place in this country or this world to make it through trying times than in Fairfax County.” We have the resources and we are prepared. For updates on all the County is doing and resources available, visit: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/covid19/ and sign up for text alerts by texting FFXCOVID to 888777.
There is also much you can do in this time of great uncertainty and need! Look out for your neighbors, offer to pick up groceries for the elderly or facetime those you might normally visit. In our broader community, many are facing financial or food insecurity. As our human services and non-profit providers are seeing increased demand, they are also receiving less donations. Blood banks are running low and many organizations still need volunteers – with safety and social distancing precautions. We have put together a comprehensive list of those offering services in our community, both for those in need and those looking to help on our website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/mountvernon/. We will continue to update this information as we receive updates.
Businesses are also facing hardship and uncertainty, especially our small, local businesses. Please consider continuing to support those you can through ordering take out and delivery, purchasing gift cards or making donations to their employees.
We have a very strong, engaged and caring community. It has been amazing to see so many great examples of charity and assistance. It is also encouraging to see so many wonderful new healthy habits – families jogging and riding bikes daily, spending family time playing board games and using social media to connect with each other. These new habits, enhanced interactions and pathways will make each of us and our community stronger when this crisis is over.
Our destiny is in our own hands!
P.S. Don’t forget to complete the 2020 U.S. Census: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/topics/census!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.