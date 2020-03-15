Mary Washington Healthcare announced Sunday night the system’s first positive coronavirus COVID-19 patient is being treated at Stafford Hospital.
“Our planning, rehearsing, educating, and training have prepared us to care for patients with infectious disease, including COVID-19. We knew it was a matter of when, not if, we would have a positive case,” said Christopher Newman, MD, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Medical Officer for Mary Washington Healthcare.
Mary Washington Healthcare will not give personal information regarding any person’s under investigation or positive COVID-19 patients in its care. The safety and privacy of our patients, staff, and medical professionals are our first priorities.
Patients experiencing mild respiratory illness symptoms are encouraged to reach out to their primary care physician. Mary Washington Healthcare’s Health Link nurse triage team is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight to assist with determining the best level of care for your symptoms. The nurses can be reached by calling 540.741.1000.
Most patients will experience mild symptoms, often able to self-quarantine in their homes. However, if you or a loved one is experiencing serious or life-threatening illness, please go to the nearest emergency room.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 5,833 deaths, including 57 in the U.S. and one death in Virginia, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County has 10 cases; Arlington County eight; Loudoun County five; Prince William County three (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico); Alexandria two; Spotsylvania one and now one in Stafford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.