COVID-19 is not only wreaking havoc on our daily routines, but it’s also testing our continuity plans across Federal, State and local levels. The need for space to conduct emergency management is at a premium and hard to find. We would like to help and we are opening up the Quantico Cyber Hub to any Federal, State, local agency or hospital that needs it as an emergency management center, a research facility for COVID-19 tools and capabilities in the tech field or as a modified testing and/or care facility.
The Quantico Cyber Hub is a 30,000 sq.ft., state of the art facility, located at 1010 Corporate Dr., Stafford, VA. 22554. It includes a floor of six classrooms with multiple 80” and 100” flat screens, combined with office space and two large conference areas. Our classrooms are modular and scalable, accommodating sizes as small as 18 people up to 100+. We can record and stream which provides live and remote, either synchronous or asynchronous, interaction. The classrooms can be quickly emptied and provide large staging areas. Additionally, it has a second floor (10,000 sq. ft.) that is one large empty area/room and a third floor that has 5,000 sq. ft. that is also empty and 5,000 sq. ft. of additional office space. Please contact info@cyberbytesfoundation.org to secure this resource.
