On Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, Starnut Gourmet will be offering free coffee, tea, breakfast and/or lunch to all essential employees and first-responders in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis, thanks to the gracious support of Tential IT.
During the weekend, any customer who identifies as an essential worker or first-responder will receive any beverage or food they would like at no charge. Call 703-749-9090 to place an order for curbside pickup. Starnut's menu can be found https://www.starnutgourmet.com/#menu
The cafe will be open for pickup on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is at 1445 Laughlin Ave. in McLean.
Starnut Gourmet’s dining room is closed to the public until further notice; however, the cafe is still open for curbside pickup, carry out, and delivery through UberEats.
