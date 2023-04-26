A Home Run: Minor-league franchise is a hit in an area hungry for baseball

Talkin' Baseball

Who? The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor-league affiliate team of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals. They play in the Low-A Carolina League (minor league baseball goes from Low-A to Single-A to Double-A to Triple-A).

Where? The FredNats play their home games at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg.

When? The team was scheduled to open its season Friday, April 7, at home against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Games continue throughout the spring and summer, with the last regular-season home game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3.

More details: For a complete schedule and ticket information visit frednats.com.