Brooke Point High School recently dedicated its basketball court in honor of Joe Kania, the head basketball coach who led the Blackhawks for more than two decades. He retired from coaching in 2016 and retired from teaching last year.
During the game Jan. 17 against Mountain View High School, administrators surprised Kania at halftime by announcing the court is now officially Kania’s Court.
“I thought I was attending an alumni night tonight. I had no inkling this was happening,” Kania said. “The dedication is proof of what I told my students and athletes — with hard work there are so many things you can achieve. To me, this is about as high an achievement a coach can be honored with.”
The former coach went on to credit his students for his success.
“This would not have happened if I had not had great kids,” he said. “We worked hard and had fun together.”
Administrators said Kania’s work ethic and approach to student coaching make him worthy of this lasting legacy.
“Mr. Kania served the school for 22 years, and it is fitting that we name the basketball court in his honor. He embodies the three pillars of a Blackhawk: integrity, respect, and excellence,” said Brooke Point Principal Tim Roberts. “Kania is a positive role model for hundreds of players and coaches. His lasting impact on our community is part of what makes him truly deserving of this recognition.”
Administrators chose to dedicate the basketball court during this game for a special reason: Kania’s daughter, Sarah Skinner, is the cheer coach at Mountain View High.
