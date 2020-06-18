In the midst of the state’s stay-at-home order, when there were very few places to go, Stafford residents discovered, or rediscovered, some of the region’s best public trails and parks.
Crows Nest Preserve warned guests of “extraordinary visitor numbers.” Prince William Forest Park closed to vehicles altogether.
On a recent weekend, we found Government Island packed with guests. After a short trip down the road, we were able to find a quiet corner of Stafford Civil War Park for a quick hike deep into the woods on well-maintained trails.
Now that more of the region is reopening, the crowds at these parks will start to “trail” off. Here are some of the spots where you can get your steps in.
Check online before visiting any site for changes due to the pandemic.
GOVERNMENT ISLAND
191 Coal Landing Road
This 17-acre park offers a unique connection to some of the famous buildings in Washington, D.C. Government Island was the 18th century quarry site that provided Aquia sandstone for the construction of the U.S. Capitol, the White House and more.
Guests can walk the boardwalk, observing plants, birds and wildlife. A 1.5-mile trail and interpretive signs help depict the site’s history.
Government Island is a scenic heritage trail, and on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
AQUIA LANDING PARK
2846 Brooke Road
The public beach at Aquia Landing offers fishing, picnicking, kayaking and two large picnic shelters.
The site was the end of the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad line. It was the first place to see naval fire during the Civil War, making it a featured stop on the Civil War Trails. Aquia Landing is also an important stop on the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Henry “Box” Brown, Ellen and William Craft, and John Washington were among the 10,000 enslaved people who traveled through Aquia Landing on their escape route to freedom.
STAFFORD CIVIL WAR PARK
400 Mt. Hope Church Road
This 41-acre park tells the story of the Army of the Potomac’s Winter Encampment in 1863. More than 135,000 soldiers occupied Stafford County while Gen. Joseph Hooker rebuilt his army. This critical time has been referred to in soldiers’ letters as “The Union Army’s Valley Forge.” The Stafford Civil War Park preserves three earthen artillery fortifications, many winter hut holes, a Colonial bridge abutment and a corduroy road, according to Tour Stafford.
Interpretive signs and maps provide insight into each spot.
CROW'S NEST PRESERVE
81 Raven Road
Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve supports 895 acres of wetlands, 23 miles of stream, riparian and wetland buffer, and 2,310 acres of mature hardwood forest, including two forest types that are recognized as globally rare by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Natural Heritage Program
The site has nesting bald eagles, habitat for the federally listed short-nose sturgeon and habitat for 22 plant species that are significant for the Coastal Plain of Virginia. There’s habitat for about 60 species of neotropical migratory songbirds, as well as 49 species of interjurisdictional fish and seven species of mussels and valuable shellfish.
And the lands and waters have played important roles in the Native American, Colonial and Civil War histories of Virginia, according to the state.
Visitors to Crow's Nest Preserve have two access options. The Raven Road access point features parking for 18 cars and 8 miles of hiking trails within the forested interior of Crow's Nest via an improved 1.6-mile long entrance road. The Raven Road access is open Thursday through Sunday. The Brooke Road Access point offers parking for 20 cars, a shoreline birding/nature trail to viewpoints of Accokeek Creek, and an ADA-accessible canoe/kayak launch facility serving as a trailhead for the Crow's Nest Water Trail. The Brooke Road Access is open all week.
ABEL RESERVOIR
Kellogg Mill Road, Falmouth
Visit Stafford calls Abel Reservoir “one of Stafford County’s most scenic parks and lakes.”
Abel Reservoir contains a stocked fishing area, boating, hiking and picnicking.
WIDEWATER STATE PARK
101 Widewater State Park Road
Since opening in 2018, Widewater State Park has offered a beautiful, if a bit too remote, view of the Stafford County shores.
On a peninsula where Aquia Creek and the Potomac River meet, Widewater provides access to both bodies of water.
The park lies on two parcels surrounded by private property. The park has a visitor center, picnic shelters, playgrounds, restrooms, canoe-kayak launches and a hiking trail.
PRINCE WILLIAM FOREST PARK
18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle
As of June 5, the park was still closed to vehicles, so until it reopens, you’ll have to find a public place to park and walk or bike into the park. Once the park reopens, there is a lot to explore with a variety of trails for those looking for a quick, easy walk or a rough trek through the woods. Either way, you’re likely to find a natural wonder of a view. We’ve visited several times and found different spots to enjoy with each visit.
For more, visit: tourstaffordva.com, dcr.virginia.gov and nps.gov/prwi.
Greg Hambrick is editor of Stafford Magazine.
