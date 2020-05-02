Sgt. Anthony McCall has rescued a wide variety of wildlife as an animal control officer with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, but he’s earned the nickname of “Eagle Whisperer” because of his many rescues of injured bald eagles. He sat down with Stafford Magazine and talked about his job — just before social-distancing became part of our routine.
Stafford Magazine: How many eagles have you rescued?
Sgt. Anthony McCall: I got one yesterday [March 11], so that’s number 16.
SM: When did you get your first one?
AM: I’ve been with animal control since May 2007. I think 2008 is when I got my first one. It was over on Belle Plains [Road].
He was stuck on a fence, one of those old-style farm fences. He had one eye, he was really old, and he just let me pick him up. It was the easiest one in the world.
I never touched one before, so it kind of sinks in. It gets etched in your mind.
The first several years, it didn’t get publicized … now, I’ve been enlightened on the impact they have on social media. It’s positivity. Nobody ever knows what animal control does. When you were growing up, you didn’t want to be a dog catcher. You look at Disney, we’re the worst people in the world. So, it’s a good way to bring a positive light to my specialty and my division.
SM: What goes into the training for the handling of birds?
AM: For animal control, we go through the full law enforcement academy and the animal control academy. I haven’t received any training on how to catch them. There’s some zoos that can provide some large raptor handling classes, but I haven’t received any of those. A lot of our job, if you really think about it, is out of the box, thinking on your feet. Experience is what changes you. I’ve had wildlife issue classes, rabies exposure classes and capture techniques for different types of things, but not “how do you catch a bald eagle when he is hurt.”
SM: What are some of the more memorable rescues?
AM: The first one, ol’ One Eye. Even the neighborhood knew him.
I’ve got a few good ones. I had one off Hollywood Farm Road. The reason that one is etched in my mind was I had to go a mile and a half on a bike trail to get him, and he was down in a ravine. What makes that one crazy is, instead of me going after him, he comes after me. As soon as I go down in the ditch, he says, “Not today.” He was very aggressive, and he was a big eagle. I caught him and I remember thinking, “I’ve got to walk this giant bird a mile-and-a-half back to my truck.”
SM: How are you holding that eagle?
AM: The main thing, with my experience, is that I’m not so worried about the wings and the face, it’s the feet. That’s where the power is and that’s where the damage comes from. So you have to control the feet. You want to make sure his face can’t get to your face, but all-in-all the most dangerous part is his feet. You have one hand holding his feet and the rest you have to position where it is the safest for you.
SM: Any other experiences that stick out?
AM: The first one widely publicized. She was out in the river, and it was still cold outside, out in Widewater. This family said they had an eagle out on their pier going out to the Potomac River. I approached her and she flew about 15 yards and went into the water. There’s one thing to do at that point: get wet.
She is trying her best, but you can tell she is just not right. I run out there and I get behind her and she comes back up to the shore. I corner her and she turned. They’ll just stare at you with their feet up, and if you get too close, they’re very accurate. I ran up on her and I caught her and grabbed her feet.
SM: Is Widewater the area where you see most of these eagles?
AM: Most are coming from there. You’ve got the Potomac River and Aquia Creek meeting up and you’ve got all the good, old growth, and it’s a very good area for them to nest. Most of your coastlines with good trees and good covers are where you’ll find them.
SM: Have you been injured by any of these birds?
AM: No. We use big giant Ninja Turtle gloves — it’s basically two pairs of gloves together — so you’ll feel the pressure, but they can’t puncture your skin.
SM: Any other equipment that you keep for bird rescues?
AM: It depends on the bird. With buzzards, they typically like to run, so you’ll use nets. We do everything as small as a parakeet up to an eagle — and we do emus. When you come to work, you think, “What am I going to do today?” I’ve gotten bulls out of rivers. My first time lassoing an animal was in this job. I’ve lassoed an emu and a cow.
You just don’t know what you’ll see. How do you get a squirrel out of a chimney? You can’t Google that one.
SM: Tell me about the latest rescue [March 11].
AM: We got a call from a citizen saying he saw an eagle next to an embankment and it looked injured. By the time I get there, he’s at the bottom of a 20-foot embankment.
He was a little guy. I have to go down — that’s the easy part. I get him, and it looked like he had a broken wing. I get him up and I had to go back up the embankment. I basically had to hug him. He knew I was trying to help him, so he didn’t try me that hard.
He’s up at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center [in Clarke County]. Those are some real heroes. I’m there for five minutes. I go and catch. They’ve got months and months and thousands of dollars they’re putting in to make sure the bird makes it. Every time I call, I thank them for what they do.
