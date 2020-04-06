A second COVID-19 patient has died in the Fredericksburg region.
The patient was a male resident in his 50s, according to a statement from the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Earlier Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported there have been 51 deaths due to COVID-19. The local death will be added to the total provided Monday morning.
There have been 81 cases of the coronavirus in the Rappahannock area through Sunday, including 41 in Stafford, 24 in Spotsylvania, eight in King George, seven in Fredericksburg and one in Caroline County.
No additional information is being provided about this individual.
“We are truly saddened to learn of the death of another member of our community, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said Rappahannock Area Health District Acting Director Dr. Donald Stern. “It is important that we all follow precautions to prevent the spread of this illness. We remind everyone that we are taking these measures not just to keep ourselves healthy, but to prevent the spread of the virus across the community.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay at home to the greatest extent possible
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must be out in public
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Avoid contact with sick people
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
