In anticipation of a shortage of protective masks, Stafford County is asking for the public’s health in securing masks, according to a news release.

Officials are seeking businesses that have masks they are not using as well as sewists willing to offer masks. Additionally, Stafford is collaborating with Team Rubicon, a veterans group that assists with disaster relief to community-source critical items, including masks.

“We are asking for the public’s health in securing masks to help our fireman, deputies and community health partners. They anticipate a shortfall of masks until the supply chain catches up,” said Meg Bohmke, Chairman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors. “If you are a business and have masks you are not using, or if you are a seamstress who can sew masks, we are asking for you to consider donating during this critical time.”

Businesses that have extra N95 masks or other commercial masks are asked to donate them. Donations are being accepted at the central warehouse established by Stafford at the Fire and Rescue Training Center at 1326 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554. Donations may be delivered between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Team Rubicon and members of public safety will pick up any masks also. You may ask for pickup by emailing eocstock@gmail.com.

If sewing a mask, please remember there are multiple designs available online but only the ones that follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendations on home-made masks should be used. According to the CDC, homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face. You're asked to use close-knit natural fabrics. The masks may be dropped off at the Fire and Rescue Training Center. As well, if sewists need a pickup, please email eocstock@gmail.com.